Brij Bhushan case: ‘Victim flagged privacy breach at panel proceedings’

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the alleged victims had flagged a “breach of privacy” as close aides of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were roaming around the hall when their statements were being recorded during the Oversight Committee proceedings, as per the 1,599-page police chargesheet filed on June 15.

“As you are aware, we were called to the venue with the assurance of complete privacy and confidentiality. However, to our surprise, we found Mr Brij Bhushan’s favourites roaming around the conference (hall) for the entire day while statements were being recorded which made the environment completely uncomfortable,” an email dated February 13 sent by one of the victims to all the members of the Oversight Committee read.

The Sports Ministry had on January 21 announced the oversight panel to probe the allegations levelled by six women wrestlers. The wrestlers were called to appear before the six-member panel several times to record their statements. However, according to the email attached to the Delhi Police chargesheet, it was revealed that some known people of the accused made the victims “uncomfortable.”

In response to the email, Oversight Committee member Radhica Sreeman said WFI staff had been directed to provide full support to the panel in its functioning due to which administrative staff members of WFI were there as part of their duty.

