Colour me happy: Easy habits to incorporate into your daily routine

Dr Sumalatha KB By

Express News Service

Happiness is an important component of our overall well-being, and our daily habits play an important role in promoting and maintaining happiness in our lives. The ten habits listed below can be incorporated into your daily routine to improve your happiness and well-being.

1. Mindfulness Meditation

Being in the moment is known as mindfulness. You can increase self-awareness by incorporating meditation. Find a quiet spot, and concentrate on your breathing. Allow your thoughts to pass by without judgement, and pay attention to the present.

2. Gratitude Practice

Gratitude is a powerful practice that significantly impacts happiness levels. Take a moment each day to reflect on the positive aspects of life. Write them down in a gratitude journal or express them to someone you care about.

3. Physical Exercise

Regular physical activity boosts mood and reduces stress and anxiety by releasing endorphins. Find an exercise routine that you enjoy, such as jogging, yoga, or dancing, and incorporate it into your daily routine.

4. Social Connection

We need meaningful social connections to be happy. Maintain your connections with family, friends, and loved ones. Plan social activities and prioritise spending time with those who bring you joy and positivity.

5. Pursuing Personal Passions

Determine your interests and schedule time for them. Whether it’s painting, playing an instrument, or gardening, set aside time each day to pursue your interests and enjoy the joy they bring.

6. Quality Sleep

Sleep is essential for our mood and overall happiness. Establish a regular sleep pattern by sleeping and waking up at the exact same time every day. Create a peaceful sleeping environment by avoiding screens before bedtime and engaging in activities like reading or taking a warm bath.

7. Healthy Diet

Maintain a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Keep hydrated and limit your intake of processed foods and sugary drinks. Simple dietary changes can have a big impact on your overall happiness.

8. Practising Self-Care

Self-care is essential for happiness and well-being. Make time for activities that will nourish and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Take a warm bath, read a book, or engage in an enjoyable hobby as a self-care ritual. Prioritising well-being overcomes barriers to self-care, such as guilt or a lack of time.

9. Learning and Growth

Learning and growing on a regular basis contributes to our sense of fulfilment. Read books, take online courses, or engage in intellectual conversations to incorporate learning into your daily routine.

10. Disconnecting from Technology

Excessive use of technology can have a negative impact on our well-being. Set limits and limit screen time to make room for more activities. Engage in non-tech activities such as spending time in nature, practising yoga, or having face-to-face conversations.

(The writer is consultant - physical medicine & rehabilitation, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)

