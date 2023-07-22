Come September, pilgrims can go to Mount Kailash from Indian side 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If everything goes as per the script, the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims will be able to visit Mount Kailash without having to cross the border. Mount Kailash is located in Tibet Autonomous Region under China.

According to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border will be completed by September. “We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six-and-a-half kilometres long,” said Vimal Goswami, Chief Engineer of BRO’s Diamond Project.

After the completion of the road, ‘Kailash View Point’ will be ready along the road. At present, there are two routes available to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. One is via Sikkim and the other is through Kathmandu.

The Sikkim route involves taking a flight to Bagdogra (1,115 km from Delhi) and thereafter 1,665 km of road travel and 43 km of parikrama on foot. Out of 1,665 km, only 175 km travel is in India. The other route involves taking a flight to Kathmandu (1,150 km from Delhi).

NEW DELHI: If everything goes as per the script, the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims will be able to visit Mount Kailash without having to cross the border. Mount Kailash is located in Tibet Autonomous Region under China. According to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border will be completed by September. “We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six-and-a-half kilometres long,” said Vimal Goswami, Chief Engineer of BRO’s Diamond Project. After the completion of the road, ‘Kailash View Point’ will be ready along the road. At present, there are two routes available to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. One is via Sikkim and the other is through Kathmandu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Sikkim route involves taking a flight to Bagdogra (1,115 km from Delhi) and thereafter 1,665 km of road travel and 43 km of parikrama on foot. Out of 1,665 km, only 175 km travel is in India. The other route involves taking a flight to Kathmandu (1,150 km from Delhi).