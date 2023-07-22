Delhi bans use of paragliders and hot air balloons from July 22 to August 16

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday prohibited flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the city from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons, officials said.

An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of ‘sub-conventional aerial platforms’ like paragliders, paramotors, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc., the order stated.

Therefore, the Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited flying such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital on Independence Day and doing so shall be punishable under relevant sections of the IPC, it said.

