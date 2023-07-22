Further action against 437 ‘sacked’ advisors appointed by AAP government likely

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The “sacked” 437 individuals appointed as advisors, fellows and consultants by the AAP-led government in the city are likely to face further action by the L-G-controlled Services Department.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of the Delhi government seeking a stay on the Services Department’s order. Sources said the SC has not struck down the earlier order on the removal of these fellows/assistants/consultants issued by the Services Department.

“Now, action is to be taken as per the letter dated July 5, 2023, immediately for removal of fellows/associate fellows/consultants, etc., failing which Services Department would be required to proceed against the heads of departments as per the said letter,” said a source.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for the L-G, submitted that the consultants were terminated because their appointment was arbitrary. Arguing on behalf of the Delhi government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the L-G has terminated the contract of the consultants without any consultation with the elected government.

The controversy erupted after the Services Department issued an order that 437 private persons appointed as advisers, fellows and consultants whom the Kejriwal government hired via “back door entry” are “void ab initio” (void from the beginning) and asked the departments concerned to stop their services.

The L-G secretariat has alleged that the AAP-led government employed these individuals, most of whom were found to be party workers, to run a “parallel civil service” while flouting “constitutional norms of reservation”, “manipulating the selection process” and “rigging the selection criterion”.

The L-G office alleged that the AAP government chose “favoured individuals with dubious qualifications” as fellows for “political propaganda” and that some of these individuals included the relatives of MLAs.

