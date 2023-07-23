Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Man held in Arms Act case dies in police custody

The deceased, Sheikh Sahadat, was a resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Published: 23rd July 2023 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man who was arrested in an Arms Act case died here in police custody under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, officials said.

According to police, the custodial death was reported from the Subhash Place police station around 6.30 am.

The deceased, Sheikh Sahadat, was a resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri. He, along with four others, was arrested on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Sahadat was previously involved in more than 18 criminal cases, police claimed.

The accused were produced before a court, which sent Sahadat to police custody for a day, whereas the others were remanded in judicial custody, the officer said.

A medical examination of the Sahadat was conducted on Saturday evening.

Subsequently, he was taken to the police station and lodged in the lockup, police said.

Around 6.30 am, an on-duty police personnel noticed heavy breathing by Sahadat.

He informed the duty officer and Sahadat was rushed to the BSA hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said, adding that an inquiry into the matter is being conducted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial death Arms Act Subhash Place police station Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp