Bandhani Queen

Manu Vipin By

Express News Service

There is good reason that bandhani textiles are coveted. Intricate dots dyed with the highest level of precision on a feather-light fabric, their charm is undeniable.

Gujarat-based Kamaldeep Kaur, designer and founder of Neelgar, has played an immense role in the revival of this tie-and-dye technique that dates back centuries.

She started Neelgar about 20 years ago. “During the course, I was introduced to tie-and-dye techniques and it was love at first sight. I started exploring everything around me to see how I could make a design out of this. By the end of the course, I had a huge library of designs,” recollects the designer, whose first job was with renowned couturier JJ Valaya.

Kamaldeep later went on to work with Gurjari — Gujrat State Emporium, where she got to work with craft communities in the villages. This mix of high fashion and her exposure to craft communities stood her in good stead.

“With just an eight-hour drive from my house, I came across people who were so deprived of what I considered the basics. I started training them to my quality requirements. It was an incredible journey,” she tells us.

But it was an antique dealer who really opened her eyes to the need to revive this almost-dying technique.

“I happened to visit an antique dealer in Gujarat who showed some amazing bandhani he had in his collection. It was breathtakingly beautiful and I asked him who made them. And he said they have all gone to the graves. I decided then and there to focus on reviving the technique,” says Kamaldeep, who managed to find eight women who did very fine work.

Now, after 18 years, she has 3,000 women all across Gujarat, working for her. She supplies regularly to leading couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Thanks to them, her creations have made it into the closets of some of the leading Bollywood stars and even the Ambanis.

In her latest offering, you will find saris, dress materials, dupattas and stoles with embellishments, like delicate hand embroidery and beautiful Mukesh work with sequence.

Kamaldeep has also revived a lot of old traditional designs acquired from museum archives as well as pieces she collected from antique dealers, so that ancient designs are not lost. All her hard work paid off as one of her designs — a bandhani sari — is part of the permanent display at the National Silk Museum in China.

Her designs may be rooted in tradition but they have an international sensibility. They are classy with an understated elegance. And while you may find the usual bandhani colours like fuchsia, reds, and greens, you will also find greys and blues too, and several other colours that are not what you usually associate with bandhani.

“A lot of young brides come to us who don’t want traditional bandhani. They love our colours and style,

which are elegant and international. You will find lots of greys, mauves,powder blues, moss green — all non-traditional bandhani colours. You will also find lots of dots, lines and geometric designs. They go well with a brocade or woven blouse, or even a shirt, for a more contemporary look,” she adds.

Price starts at Rs 6,500

