Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress protests against Manipur violence, Rahul’s disqualification

Slamming BJP for comparing the situation in strife-torn Manipur with Rajasthan -- where the Congress is in power -- Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary said, “BJP should be ashamed of itself."

Published: 24th July 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress leaders stage a ‘silent satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Congress leaders stage a ‘silent satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Sunday staged a silent protest against the ethnic clashes in Manipur and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Several leaders and workers of the Congress gathered at the Jantar Mantar in the heart of the city for the “Maun Satyagraha Dharna”.

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary said through the protest, the Congress party is highlighting the issues affecting the common people. “You can take away Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership, his house but he won’t be afraid. Through ‘Maun Satyagraha’, Congress party is bringing the issues of common people before the government,” Chaudhary said.

Gandhi, the former Congress president, was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Chaudhary said there have been ‘attacks on the Constitution’ and the Congress will continue to raise the issues of unemployment and inflation inside as well as outside Parliament. Today, we have gathered here to raise our demand that the central government must reply to questions being raised on these issues, he claimed.

Slamming the BJP for comparing the situation in strife-torn Manipur with Rajasthan -- where the Congress is in power -- Chaudhary said, “BJP should be ashamed of itself”.

Scores of people have lost their lives and several others injured since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Meanwhile, a group of students from Manipur University has written to authorities demanding they be transferred to other central varsities due to the prevailing situation in the north eastern state, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said on Saturday.  The group of 99 students, who hail from Delhi and other parts of the country, met the Delhi Congress president on Saturday and conveyed their concerns.                    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Congress Manipur violence Rahul Gandhi disqualification

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp