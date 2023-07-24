Home Cities Delhi

One arrested for duping Delhi man of Rs 1 lakh

On June 8, Dev Sagar Singh lodged a complaint against unidentified persons regarding online fraud of Rs 99,999.

Published: 24th July 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defrauding a person by sending a link to his mobile number requesting registration fee payment for hospital appointment, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Raj Gupta, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, they said. On June 8, Dev Sagar Singh lodged a complaint against unidentified persons regarding online fraud of Rs 99,999.

He alleged that in order to get an appointment in a hospital, he found a number on the Internet. When he contacted that number, the person at the other end asked him to pay Rs 10 as registration fee. The complainant paid the amount, a senior police officer said. Later, the suspect sent him another link through WhatsApp and requested Singh to follow the link to fix his appointment.

The complainant clicked the link only to realise that Rs 99,999 were debited from his bank, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp