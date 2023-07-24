Slice of my Childhood

Anupamaa Dayal By

Monsoon, for me, is a renewal of a promise. Of new life, emerald carpets and a taste of redolent Tropicana.. especially for those of us who live away from the rivers and sea. All the pumpkins and gourds dance their way into our garden with their instant creepers. My mother would fry the ash gourd flower into a pakora ( fritter) and I know that’s how many of you love to cook this pretty thing. I fold mine into besan cheelas/ chickpea pancakes as I try not to eat fried food.

Like a one-pot meal cooking in a clay pot, rain pours itself into the heat-cooked parched soil. Through the cloud over the clay pot we see a layer of green cover, brighter and brighter. And suddenly new life has burst into our midst...

My friend Priya sees a fat leech inching up our verandah and fancifully asks me if it is an (exotic) molusc. Tender green leaves show up in our vegetable beds. Radish, spinach, red chaulai, pumpkin and gourd leaves. Poi saag is my favourite. In my home in Bengal, we eat it with red pumpkin and plump shrimp. We talk of childhood, womanhood and motherhood. She brings me theplas, chakli, banana and jackfruit chips as she feels I may miss central and south India.

The theplas are made of amaranth and methi. I ask about the Mangalorean meals of her childhood. Still chatting I throw some marinaded chicken into a Turkish copper bowl to bake.. And I tell her about the Mediterranean and Anatolian cuisine that is now part of my everyday culinary vocabulary. Laughter, long forest walks and even longer exchanges on better ways to take care of our minds and bodies. We forget to notice that there are long spells of no electricity and running water.

The drumbeat of thunder from the sky seems to applaud. Sprightly frankolin and chattering yellow-wattled lapwings and seventeen different monsoon butterflies entertain us in the garden. The occasional snake slithers past. Nature has more light than anything else we know. Friendship makes us live longer, healthier and happier.

