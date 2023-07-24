Home Cities Delhi

Slice of my Childhood

Through the cloud over the clay pot we see a layer of green cover, brighter and brighter.

Published: 24th July 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupamaa Dayal
Express News Service

Monsoon, for me, is a renewal of a promise. Of new life, emerald carpets and a taste of redolent Tropicana.. especially for those of us who live away from the rivers and sea. All the pumpkins and gourds dance their way into our garden with their instant creepers. My mother would fry the ash gourd flower into a pakora ( fritter) and I know that’s how many of you love to cook this pretty thing. I fold mine into besan cheelas/ chickpea pancakes as I try not to eat fried food.

Like a one-pot meal cooking in a clay pot, rain pours itself into the heat-cooked parched soil. Through the cloud over the clay pot we see a layer of green cover, brighter and brighter. And suddenly new life has burst into our midst...

My friend Priya sees a fat leech inching up our verandah and fancifully asks me if it is an (exotic) molusc. Tender green leaves show up in our vegetable beds. Radish, spinach, red chaulai, pumpkin and gourd leaves. Poi saag is my favourite. In my home in Bengal, we eat it with red pumpkin and plump shrimp. We talk of childhood, womanhood and motherhood. She brings me theplas, chakli, banana and jackfruit chips as she feels I may miss central and south India.

The theplas are made of amaranth and methi. I ask about the Mangalorean meals of her childhood. Still chatting I throw some marinaded chicken into a Turkish copper bowl to bake.. And I tell her about the Mediterranean and Anatolian cuisine that is now part of my everyday culinary vocabulary. Laughter, long forest walks and even longer exchanges on better ways to take care of our minds and bodies. We forget to notice that there are long spells of no electricity and running water.

The drumbeat of thunder from the sky seems to applaud. Sprightly frankolin and chattering yellow-wattled lapwings and seventeen different monsoon butterflies entertain us in the garden. The occasional snake slithers past. Nature has more light than anything else we know. Friendship makes us live longer, healthier and happier.

Anupamaa Dayal
This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp