Three Delhi policemen suspended for act of corruption in Arunachal Pradesh

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central district) Sanjay Kumar Sain has suspended three policemen for allegedly taking Rs 12 lakh from the relative of a minister in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to official sources, the action was taken after Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora received a complaint in this regard from Arunachal Pradesh police. The suspended officers included an inspector, a sub-inspector, and an assistant sub-inspector.

As per the suspension order, accessed by this newspaper, the alleged cops will receive a subsistence allowance equal to the amount they would have earned on half-pay leave, along with dearness allowance and other usual allowances during their suspension period.

“Headquarter will be District Line/Central District and they will not leave the Headquarter without the prior permission of the competent authority,” the order read.

Notably, the Anti Auto Theft Squad of the Central district police recently busted an interstate gang of vehicle thieves and arrested three people -- Safruddin, Sikandar, and Dare Kagung -- in this connection.

On interrogation, Safruddin disclosed that after stealing from Delhi they used to sell high-end SUVs in North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.

According to Sain, the vehicles were sent to these states by road and after tempering the engine and chassis number, these vehicles were registered at Regional Transport Offices.

A dedicated team along with the accused went to Arunachal Pradesh in search of stolen vehicles and the persons involved in this racket.

“During local enquiry at Arunachal, a shocking fact was revealed that the stolen SUVs — mostly Fortuner, Kia Seltos, Innova Crysta, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar — were being used by people in North Eastern states. The people involved in the racket used registration number, engine number and chassis number of cars that are scrapped as total loss vehicle to get these stolen vehicles registered with District Transport Offices,” Sain had said.

According to official sources, it was this visit of the Delhi Police personnel to the northeastern state where it is alleged that three suspended cops had taken money from a local which prompted the Arunachal Police to file a complaint with their Delhi counterparts.

The investigation will now be carried out by the Vigilance wing of the Delhi Police.

