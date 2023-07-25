AIIMS calls faculty meeting as stir on recruitment rules intensifies

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With dissent mounting against the controversial recruitment rules in AIIMS, the medical institution’s administration has gone on the back foot. The director has called a meeting today with all the faculty members of the institute where the controversial issue will be discussed.

The new recruitment rule puts a cap on the engagement of a researcher with the AIIMS up to 6 years in total.

Earlier, there was no limit on the number of years researchers spent doing different research projects offered at the institute.

“The Faculty Meeting-General Discussion is to be held on Tuesday, July 25 at 9 am in the conference hall, AIIMS under the chairmanship of director, Delhi to discuss the following items. Agenda: Discussion on Research Staff of AIIMS, New Delhi,” the notice circulated among the staff read.

Last week, a similar meeting was held on Friday with the faculty members amid ongoing demonstrations from the scholars, scientists and other staff engaged in research projects against the controversial rule which has resonated with the professors of the eminent institution.

A very senior faculty member said that the director was lambasted by professors who have called it an attack on the foundation of AIIMS.

“As new recruitment rules of research project staff have been approved by the president, AIIMS, many faculty members expressed their concerns regarding the adverse impact of these guidelines on current ongoing research projects,” the Faculty Association of AIIMS wrote to the institute’s director.

Hundreds of researchers, scholars, and scientists from the institute hit the streets last week to demonstrate their anger against the new guidelines that would allegedly push over 4,000 researchers out of jobs.

The guidelines are apparently framed to duck the court-mandated practice of regularization of staff employed in research projects. The motive was to discourage people from seeking regular appointments after a fixed period.

