Cases of conjunctivitis and other eye infections on rise in Delhi: Doctors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cases of conjunctivitis and other eye infection are on the rise in the city, with many doctors cautioning that it is “highly contagious” and proper hygiene behaviour needs to be maintained to check its spread. Doctors at both government and private hospitals said they have been receiving cases largely from the younger population in the city.

It is not sight-threatening but needs professional advice, they said. Dr Aarti Nangia, senior consultant, ophthalmology at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj here, said there has been an “increase” in cases of eye infections and conjunctivitis reported in Delhi lately.

“It is either an isolated infection of the eyes or along with an upper respiratory tract infection like cough or cold. Because the virus is the same which is infecting the eyes and throat. It is a seasonal change and viral infections are superimposed with bacterial infections and also along with allergies,” she said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital: “We have seen a marginal increase in such cases with patients coming with complaints of burning sensation in eyes, along with fever. “These are symptoms of viral infection. These patients are in the younger cohort.”

When asked if these patients were showing any Covid-like symptoms, he replied in the negative.

Nangia, however, claimed the new eye infection with red eyes can be called the "'new COVID’ alike epidemic" because it is a “viral infection (eye flu)”.

Doctors have advised frequent hand washing with soap and water to decrease the spread of infection.

It is a “self-limiting infection” and each individual immunity will have a role to play in the course of the disease, Nangia said.

The management is through antibiotic eye drops, eye ointments, topical decongestants, lubricants and some oral anti-allergic.

Along with cold compression of the eye through ice packs, the doctor said. Symptoms are watery discharge in the eyes, redness, congestion, photophobia, hemorrhages in the superficial layer of the eye.

