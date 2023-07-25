Ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in 2012 air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and his aide & co-accused Aruna Chadha in connection with the death of air hostess Geetika Sharma by suicide.

Observing that the ‘prosecution has failed to prove’ the charges against the accused, ASJ Vikas Dhull also acquitted co-accused Aruna Chadha. The judge stated that “none of the charges framed against accused persons has been proved on record” and the prosecution failed to prove offence under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) read with 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy).

“Both accused persons are acquitted for the offence under Section 120-B IPC r/w 466/471/468/469 IPC and 66 IT Act, 2000 and under Section 306 r/w 120-B IPC,” the order read. The court said that the suicide may be due to other reasons, pointing out the three calls received from the same number before her death. No investigation was made regarding the number, it was noted. The possibility of some person known to her calling on August 4, 2012, and instigating her, due to which she committed suicide, cannot be ruled out, it said.

Kanda was arrested in 2012 on charges of rape and abetment to suicide after a Delhi court put him on trial.

The accused were facing charges under various sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 466 (forgery).

The trial court had also framed charges of rape (376) and 377 (unnatural sex) against Kanda.

The Delhi High Court, however, later quashed the charges under 376 and 377 of the IPC.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull said the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubt.

Sharma worked in Kanda's aviation company, MDLR Airlines, named after his father Murli Dhar Lakh Ram, and had accused him of harassment in her 'suicide note.'

Geetika was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North-West Delhi.

Kanda, the then Sirsa MLA, was also initially booked for rape, but the charge was dropped when the Delhi High Court granted him bail in the abetment-to-suicide case in 2014.

In 2012, Kanda was Haryana's home minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government. He also held the urban bodies, industry and commerce portfolios.

Six months later, Sharma's mother also allegedly committed suicide and Kanda was again accused of abetting it. Kanda tendered his resignation when the row erupted.

Kanda, who was earlier associated with the INLD, fought the 2009 Haryana Assembly polls as an Independent and won, after being denied a party ticket.

Later, he extended his support to the Congress when it fell short of a majority and was made a minister.

Kanda's rise is well known in his hometown Sirsa, where he was the owner of a shoe shop once. He later joined the real estate business and then dabbled in the aviation sector.

Will appeal against the verdict: Geetika’s brother

Geetika Sharma’s family is shattered by the verdict acquitting the ex-minister.

Her brother Ankit Sharma said. “My father is in a state of shock," adding that they do not have the means to fight the case and urged the state to file an appeal against the verdict.

Timeline of events

Aug 4-5, 2012: Geetika Sharma commits suicide

Aug 7: Police call Kanda for questioning

Aug 8: MDLR manager and co-accused Aruna Chadha arrested

Aug 8: Police declare Kanda as absconding

Aug 8: Kanda moves court for anticipatory bail

Aug 9: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea; Police issue lookout notice against Kanda, his house raided

Aug 17: Kanda's anticipatory bail application rejected by Delhi High Court

Aug 18: Kanda surrenders at Delhi's Ashok Vihar police station

Oct 6: Delhi Police files charge sheet, court takes cognisance

May 10, 2013: Court frames charges against Kanda, Chadha

May 27: Court begins trial

July 25: High Court quash charges of rape, unnatural sex against Kanda

Feb 10, 2014: High Court grants bail to Chadha

Mar 4: Delhi court grants bail to Kanda

Jul 1, 2023: Court reserves verdict

Jul 25: Delhi court acquits Kanda, Chadha

(With additional inputs by PTI)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and his aide & co-accused Aruna Chadha in connection with the death of air hostess Geetika Sharma by suicide. Observing that the ‘prosecution has failed to prove’ the charges against the accused, ASJ Vikas Dhull also acquitted co-accused Aruna Chadha. The judge stated that “none of the charges framed against accused persons has been proved on record” and the prosecution failed to prove offence under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) read with 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy). “Both accused persons are acquitted for the offence under Section 120-B IPC r/w 466/471/468/469 IPC and 66 IT Act, 2000 and under Section 306 r/w 120-B IPC,” the order read. The court said that the suicide may be due to other reasons, pointing out the three calls received from the same number before her death. No investigation was made regarding the number, it was noted. The possibility of some person known to her calling on August 4, 2012, and instigating her, due to which she committed suicide, cannot be ruled out, it said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kanda was arrested in 2012 on charges of rape and abetment to suicide after a Delhi court put him on trial. The accused were facing charges under various sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 466 (forgery). The trial court had also framed charges of rape (376) and 377 (unnatural sex) against Kanda. The Delhi High Court, however, later quashed the charges under 376 and 377 of the IPC. Special Judge Vikas Dhull said the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubt. Sharma worked in Kanda's aviation company, MDLR Airlines, named after his father Murli Dhar Lakh Ram, and had accused him of harassment in her 'suicide note.' Geetika was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North-West Delhi. Kanda, the then Sirsa MLA, was also initially booked for rape, but the charge was dropped when the Delhi High Court granted him bail in the abetment-to-suicide case in 2014. In 2012, Kanda was Haryana's home minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government. He also held the urban bodies, industry and commerce portfolios. Six months later, Sharma's mother also allegedly committed suicide and Kanda was again accused of abetting it. Kanda tendered his resignation when the row erupted. Kanda, who was earlier associated with the INLD, fought the 2009 Haryana Assembly polls as an Independent and won, after being denied a party ticket. Later, he extended his support to the Congress when it fell short of a majority and was made a minister. Kanda's rise is well known in his hometown Sirsa, where he was the owner of a shoe shop once. He later joined the real estate business and then dabbled in the aviation sector. Will appeal against the verdict: Geetika’s brother Geetika Sharma’s family is shattered by the verdict acquitting the ex-minister. Her brother Ankit Sharma said. “My father is in a state of shock," adding that they do not have the means to fight the case and urged the state to file an appeal against the verdict. Timeline of events Aug 4-5, 2012: Geetika Sharma commits suicide Aug 7: Police call Kanda for questioning Aug 8: MDLR manager and co-accused Aruna Chadha arrested Aug 8: Police declare Kanda as absconding Aug 8: Kanda moves court for anticipatory bail Aug 9: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea; Police issue lookout notice against Kanda, his house raided Aug 17: Kanda's anticipatory bail application rejected by Delhi High Court Aug 18: Kanda surrenders at Delhi's Ashok Vihar police station Oct 6: Delhi Police files charge sheet, court takes cognisance May 10, 2013: Court frames charges against Kanda, Chadha May 27: Court begins trial July 25: High Court quash charges of rape, unnatural sex against Kanda Feb 10, 2014: High Court grants bail to Chadha Mar 4: Delhi court grants bail to Kanda Jul 1, 2023: Court reserves verdict Jul 25: Delhi court acquits Kanda, Chadha (With additional inputs by PTI) (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))