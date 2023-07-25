DU admissions: 1st seat allocation list to be released on August 2

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) on Monday announced that the first seat allocation list will be released at 5 pm on August 2. Students will be able to check their allotted course and college at the official DU website — du.ac.in. The correction window for the already registered candidates will open on July 26 (10 am), and close at 4:59 pm on July 28.

In the correction window, the candidate will be able to edit/modify only the fields according to the registration fee already paid by the applicant. After the completion of the edit operation, the candidates have to submit their application by clicking on “Submit and Lock”. If a candidate fails to submit her/his edited/modified application before the last date of the correction window, her/his details will auto-freeze at 5 pm on July 28.

As per the official schedule of Delhi University, candidates will have time till 4:59 pm on August 10 to finalize their payment against the first seat allocation list.

The window to upgrade will be open from 5 pm on August 11 till 5 pm on August 12.

The second seat allocation list will be released at 5 pm on August 14, and candidates will have time till August 20 to finalize their payment, and the upgrade window will be open from August 21 to 22.

Following this, the third seat allocation list will be released at 5 pm on August 23, and candidates will have time till August 27 to finalize their payment.

After that, the University may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any.

The varsity has announced classes for all BTech programmes from August 16.

In addition to the schedule, Delhi University also announced the extension of Phase I, Phase II of CSAS undergraduate admissions till 4:59 pm on July 26. Candidates who have not registered for Phase I, and/or those who have completed Phase I but have not provided their preferences will be able to do so now.

The CSAS portal will auto-lock the saved preferences at 5 pm on July 27. The correction window will also remain open till 4:59 pm on July 26.

July 31 last date to apply for UG programmes at Ambedkar University

NEW DELHI: The last date to apply for BR Ambedkar University for the undergraduate programmes for the upcoming academic session is July 31, officials said.

Students have until the end of this month to register on the university’s portal, select programmes, upload mandatory documents as per eligibility criteria and complete the application form by paying the application fee online.

The university has 1,123 UG seats across the university’s 18 UG programmes.

Admissions into the university will be based on CUET-UG scores. The university opened the registration process for the academic year on June 16.

The CUET-UG results were declared on July 15.

Based on the number of applications, BR Ambedkar University is the fourth most sought-after university in the country with DU at the top.

During Monday’s press meet, a brochure of programmes of the university was also launched.

“There is great demand among the students for BR Ambedkar University. However, the number of seats is limited due to a space crunch,” an official said.

“Many infrastructure projects are in the pipeline and soon we will be able to increase the number of seats,” an official said.

