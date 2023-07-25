Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: Liquor bizman’s interim bail extended by 6 weeks

The interim bail was granted to him by the trial court to remove stones from his gall bladder and for treatment of his back pain and other ailments.

Published: 25th July 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sameer Mahendru

Businessman Sameer Mahendru being taken into ED custody. (PTI | Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted a six-week extension of interim bail on medical grounds to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, who is facing money laundering charges in the case linked to the now-scrapped Excise policy of the national capital.

The court, however, made it clear that no further extension would be given to the businessman. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed Mahendru, who is an accused in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to surrender before the trial court hearing the Delhi Excise Policy case by 5 PM on September 4.

“Spinal injuries and surgeries are a serious issue and the recovery from them takes a long time. In view of the detailed order passed on June 12 and the medical records furnished by the petitioner, further extension of interim bail by six weeks is granted,” Justice Sharma said.

The ED arrested Mahendru on the money laundering charges on September 28 last year and he was granted interim bail on medical grounds in the case.

He has been on interim bail since February 28 this year.

The interim bail was granted to him by the trial court to remove stones from his gall bladder and for treatment of his back pain and other ailments.

The trial court later extended his interim bail after surgery was recommended for his lower back.

Citing his deteriorating health condition, Mahendru had approached the High Court for further extension of his interim bail and he got the relief from the High Court, which observed that his medical condition warranted urgent medical attention and granted him six weeks of medical bail.

