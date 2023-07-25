If you can spend on ads, why not pay for RRTS: SC to Delhi govt

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday admonished the Delhi government for spending `1,100 crore on advertisements over the past three years while claiming a paucity of funds to pay its `415 crore share for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. The court directed the Delhi government to allocate the amount within two months.

Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasized that if such a significant amount could be spent on advertisements, then funds should also be allocated to essential infrastructure projects. “Your one-year advertising budget is more than what you are giving for the project. We were constrained to pass the last order only on account of the NCT government throwing its hands up to contribute to the project. We put to the senior counsel that if `1,100 crore budget can be set aside for advertising in the last three financial years, then certainly contribution can be made to the infrastructure projects,” the court said.

In its affidavit submitted to the court, the Delhi government justified the expenditure on publicity, stating that it was essential for good governance and effective administration. The funds were reportedly used to maximize the reach of government policies, ensuring that the public benefited from various schemes.

The government also claimed that the publicity spending was reasonable to communicate its work. Funds are needed for the construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Meerut in UP, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Panipat in Haryana. Senior advocate AM Singhvi assured the court of the payment for the RRTS project in installments over a reasonable period of time.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday admonished the Delhi government for spending `1,100 crore on advertisements over the past three years while claiming a paucity of funds to pay its `415 crore share for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. The court directed the Delhi government to allocate the amount within two months. Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasized that if such a significant amount could be spent on advertisements, then funds should also be allocated to essential infrastructure projects. “Your one-year advertising budget is more than what you are giving for the project. We were constrained to pass the last order only on account of the NCT government throwing its hands up to contribute to the project. We put to the senior counsel that if `1,100 crore budget can be set aside for advertising in the last three financial years, then certainly contribution can be made to the infrastructure projects,” the court said. In its affidavit submitted to the court, the Delhi government justified the expenditure on publicity, stating that it was essential for good governance and effective administration. The funds were reportedly used to maximize the reach of government policies, ensuring that the public benefited from various schemes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government also claimed that the publicity spending was reasonable to communicate its work. Funds are needed for the construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Meerut in UP, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Panipat in Haryana. Senior advocate AM Singhvi assured the court of the payment for the RRTS project in installments over a reasonable period of time.