Nepalese woman kills herself in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old Nepalese national allegedly killed herself at the servant quarters of a house in south Delhi’s Sarvodaya Enclave on Monday, police said.

At around 1.25 pm, police got information regarding the incident at Sarvodaya Enclave. A team reached the spot and found a woman hanging from a ceiling fan, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kamla, a resident of Lamdada in Nepal, police said. She was residing with her husband and two children -- aged 14 and eight -- at the servant quarters of the house for the last 17 years, the officer said.

At the time of the incident, Kamla’s husband, who works as a domestic help in the house, had gone out for some work while their children had gone to school, the officer said.

The woman was suffering from depression and was getting medical treatment for it for the last eight years. No external injury was found on her body, police said.

The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary. Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, they added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

