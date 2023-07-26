Home Cities Delhi

2020 riots: Delhi court frames charges of rioting, arson against 49 accused

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against 51 accused. One of them named Suleman Siddiqui is yet to be arrested.

Published: 26th July 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court has framed charges under various penal offences, including rioting and arson, against 49 accused in a case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, setting the stage for their trial.
The court, however, discharged all accused of the charge of criminal conspiracy, saying, the element of 
prior agreement among the accused and others could not be inferred. It also discharged an accused of all charges, observing there was no concrete evidence about his presence in the riotous mob.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against 51 accused. One of them named Suleman Siddiqui is yet to be arrested. According to the prosecution, the accused were part of a  mob that trespassed, vandalised and torched a car showroom on the main Wazirabad road on February 24, 2020.

“I find that a prima facie case is made out for offences punishable under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 427 (punishment for committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of `50 or upwards), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of `100 or upwards) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with 
intent to destroy house, etc.)...,” the judge said in an order passed on Monday. 

The judge said the accused will also face trial for the offences under IPC sections 450 (house-trespass in order to commit any offence punishable with imprisonment for life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 149 (unlawful assembly). “Since there is no concrete evidence of identification of accused Mohammed Aftab in the mob behind the incident probed in this case, therefore, he is discharged,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2020 Delhi riots Suleman Siddiqui

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp