AIIMS meet on hiring remain inconclusive after director walks out of meeting

The issues of the research staff include the new recruitment rule which puts a cap on the engagement of a researcher with the AIIMS up to 6 years in total.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The all-faculty meeting of AIIMS held to discuss the controversial recruitment rules on Tuesday remained indecisive after the institute’s director walked out of the ongoing official gathering.

The meeting was called by the Director A Srinivas himself. Sources said that Srinivas faced extreme opposition from the faculty members over imposing the recruitment rule who registered their strong criticism against the step which will snatch the jobs of 4,000 research staffers employed with the premier medical institute.

“Many senior faculty lambasted him due to the decision. No one is in favour. These research staffs are very crucial for the AIIMS as they provide a lot of expertise in the research section,” a faculty member who attended the meeting said.

Meanwhile, no official word has come from the administration so far as to when the next meeting will be conducted. The newspaper had reported a day ago about the call for the meeting to discuss issues of the “research staff of AIIMS” as the agenda.

The issues of the research staff include the new recruitment rule which puts a cap on the engagement of a researcher with the AIIMS up to 6 years in total. Earlier, there was no limit on the number of years researchers spent doing different projects offered at the institute. 

The AIIMS director is facing backlash for the controversial rules. Faculty, PhD scholars, scientist, residents doctors, and nurses of the institute have opposed the implementation of the new guidelines. 

