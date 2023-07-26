Air quality: UP-NCR authorities lack consensus on use of diesel gensets 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the lackadaisical attitude of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), there is confusion prevailing on the continuation of diesel-based generators in the housing societies of Ghaziabad and Noida. While the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued strict guidelines for stoppage of generators from October 1, UPPCB has remained quiet on the matter. This has given rise to speculation that the UP government may not adhere to the Supreme Court-appointed commission’s directions.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) which provides piped natural gas (PNG ) in Noida and Ghaziabad in addition to the capital city, has already issued an advisory to housing societies that it would facilitate easier access to supply for gas generator sets replacing diesel sets. While there are usual professional society activists who are protesting the move, there are others who want to find a long-term solution.

In such societies which are more than 10 years old, their generators have either lived the prescribed limit of 15 years or would be reaching that age in a few years. “Replacement of diesel generators by gas-fuelled machines would happen sooner or later. At best we can delay it by a few years by way of protesting,” says Abhishek Shrivastava, an IT professional and resident of Kaushambi on the Delhi-UP border.

“Moreover, running costs of old diesel sets are very high. We may have to make a one-time payment for gas sets but it would bring down the running cost,” he said. The per unit cost of some of the older diesel generators is as high as Rs 70 per unit given the diesel prices.

In a statement issued by A K Jana, Managing Director, IGL, it is said, “In view of the new guidelines on the usage of diesel generators due to enforcement of GRAP measures (Graded Response Against Pollution), a large number of users are considering converting their existing diesel generators to gas. As an organisation committed to offering clean energy solutions to our stakeholders, we have put a system in place to capture the requirements and facilitate their communication with the technical team offering an eco-friendly solution for the same.”

