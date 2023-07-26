‘Both of us are hard-headed and hot-headed’: Actor Kubbra Sait

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

A few years ago, Kubbra Sait binge-watched Suits, an American courtroom drama. Fast forward to the present, and she is part of The Trial, a courtroom drama that has been released. “I’ve watched all the episodes of Suits. The beauty of Suits is that there is so much emphasis on the lives of people and not just the court cases,” says Sait, who plays the role of Sana Shaikh, a consultant at a law firm. She describes Sana as someone who carries ‘confidence as a chip on her shoulder’. “She is undefeatable. And she takes everything in her stride and gets everything that needs to be done. There is nothing that is impossible, or out of reach for her. Sana is one of the coolest characters I’ve played so far,” describes Sait.

The actor found many similarities between herself and Sana. “Hard-headed, hot-headed, sexy, proud of what she does, unapologetic of who she is, I feel there are a few clear similarities between Sana and me. The difference, on the other hand, would be that I am far more sensitive and emotionally present than Sana is as a human being,” says Sait, who has a very girl-next-door look in the series.

Sait has always proclaimed her admiration for Kajol, who leads the show. Calling the chance to work with her a great opportunity, Sait says, “She’s forged such a strong connection with the audience over two decades now. As an actor, she’s one of the funniest people I have worked with. She’s chill and extremely professional. She remembers her lines and is willing to collaborate. Which I guess is the quality of a good actor. It was a closed set for all of us. We interacted in between scenes all the time,” recalls Sait from her shoot days.

Not just Kajol, the show includes a star cast like Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, and Sheeba Chaddha, to name a few. “Everyone in the show is so good to look at in terms of character development. They all inspired me to be better,” she adds.

Last seen in Farzi, Sait is looking forward to some interesting projects.“We all have our fingers crossed, hopefully, The Trial will have a second season. We’re all hoping to work on Farzi Season 2. So a lot of good things are happening. I worked with Prakash Jha,” says Sait, adding, “Good things seem to be happening, and I would like to think that I am a force to reckon with.”

