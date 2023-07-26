Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal writes to Centre on Delhi city’s ‘frozen’ share in taxes

“Had Delhi been treated in an unbiased manner, its share would have been Rs 7,378 crore,” he said.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the constitution of the 16th Central Finance Commission, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pointing to Delhi’s “frozen” share in the central pool of taxes even as he demanded that Delhi be treated as a “unique case”.

Alleging “unfair” treatment by the Centre, Kejriwal said Delhi’s share in central pool of taxes was “frozen at an astonishingly low” amount of Rs 350 crore for the last 23 years. “Had Delhi been treated in an unbiased manner, its share would have been Rs 7,378 crore,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that the MCD has been facing “extreme unjust behaviour” over the last few years, with it receiving nothing from the Centre.  The CM said it was understood that since Delhi’s name has been removed (for being a Union Territory) from the ‘Terms of Reference’ of the Finance Commission, it does not fall under the purview of tax devolution and hence, is not treated like other states. 

“But Delhi is a special case of ‘Union Territory with Legislature’ and has the character of the state as well, with Delhi managing its finances similar to other states,” he stated. He requested Sitharaman to consider Delhi as a “unique case” and include it in the ‘Terms of Reference’ of the 16th Finance Commission, and added it was high time that justice was done and Delhi got its reasonable share similar to what other states get. 

The Central government is likely to set up the 16th Finance Commission this year to suggest, among other things, the ratio in which tax is to be divided between the Centre and states for five years, beginning April 1, 2026. He said that the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions allocated grants- in-aid -- Rs 2,87,436 crore for 2015-2020 and Rs 4,36,361 crore for 2021-26, respectively -- for the local bodies in the country.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi's frozen share in taxes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp