CM Kejriwal writes to Centre on Delhi city’s ‘frozen’ share in taxes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the constitution of the 16th Central Finance Commission, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pointing to Delhi’s “frozen” share in the central pool of taxes even as he demanded that Delhi be treated as a “unique case”.

Alleging “unfair” treatment by the Centre, Kejriwal said Delhi’s share in central pool of taxes was “frozen at an astonishingly low” amount of Rs 350 crore for the last 23 years. “Had Delhi been treated in an unbiased manner, its share would have been Rs 7,378 crore,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that the MCD has been facing “extreme unjust behaviour” over the last few years, with it receiving nothing from the Centre. The CM said it was understood that since Delhi’s name has been removed (for being a Union Territory) from the ‘Terms of Reference’ of the Finance Commission, it does not fall under the purview of tax devolution and hence, is not treated like other states.

“But Delhi is a special case of ‘Union Territory with Legislature’ and has the character of the state as well, with Delhi managing its finances similar to other states,” he stated. He requested Sitharaman to consider Delhi as a “unique case” and include it in the ‘Terms of Reference’ of the 16th Finance Commission, and added it was high time that justice was done and Delhi got its reasonable share similar to what other states get.

The Central government is likely to set up the 16th Finance Commission this year to suggest, among other things, the ratio in which tax is to be divided between the Centre and states for five years, beginning April 1, 2026. He said that the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions allocated grants- in-aid -- Rs 2,87,436 crore for 2015-2020 and Rs 4,36,361 crore for 2021-26, respectively -- for the local bodies in the country.

