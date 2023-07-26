Home Cities Delhi

Delhi doctor attacked by knife-wielding 'depressed' patient 

The patient who had met the neurosurgeon on Tuesday for consultation suddenly got agitated and allegedly attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said. 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A senior doctor at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was allegedly attacked by his patient with a small knife during a consultation meeting in his chamber, police said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old patient was undergoing treatment for depression, since 2021, under Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra, chairman, the Department of Neurology, at the leading private hospital in central Delhi's Karol Bagh.

According to police, the patient identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, met the neurosurgeon on Tuesday for consultation.

He suddenly got agitated and allegedly attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said.

However, the timely intervention by the hospital security and an attendant of the doctor prevented any serious injury to the doctor.

The patient was overpowered and handed over to police, they said.

His family members had accompanied him to the hospital, a hospital source said.

A police officer said the surgeon received a small cut on his thumb in the incident.

He said action under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018 has been initiated against the patient on the complaint of the surgeon.

Hospital sources said Dr Chabbra has been serving the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for about three decades now and that he has appealed to patients to consider that doctors are only human and they try to serve the people in the best possible manner.

