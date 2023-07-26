Delhi government on high alert, to open three gates of ITO barrage

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The authorities are on high alert to avert a crisis in the national capital as the Yamuna level is oscillating to keep the officials on their toes. Last week’s incident, where the city was brought to its knees due to flooding, has prompted officials to take immediate action.

The authorities have advised people staying at relief camps not to return to their permanent residences. The Central Water Commission reported that the water level measured 205.32 meters at 7 pm on Tuesday, and it is projected to surge to 205.47 meters by 2 am.

Addressing the water crisis at the Water Treatment Plants, the Delhi Jal Board has taken proactive measures by raising the embankments of the WTPs to prevent water inflow. Additionally, a joint operation is currently underway to open three gates of the ITO barrage to manage the rising water levels effectively.

The Delhi-NCR region has also been affected. The Hindon, a tributary of the Yamuna, has entered the low-lying areas of Noida and Ghaziabad. As a result, the area near Ecotech 3 experienced flooding, leading to several vehicles getting stuck on Tuesday.

Two electric substations at Kanha Upvan and Morti have been submerged in eight feet of water, causing disruptions in the electricity supply to societies in the Raj Nagar extension. “The water level of Hindon River has been on the rise for three days. People living in nearby low-lying areas have been shifted... a video went viral of a private cab company yard where they have dumped cars,” said Manish Kumar Verma, DM Gautam Budh Nagar.

