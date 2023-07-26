Delhi govt issues notice to evict top babu for demolishing medieval monument for private mansion

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s vigilance department has directed the Jal Board to start eviction proceedings against 2007-batch IAS (AGMUT cadre) officer Udit Prakash Rai for demolishing a medieval monument to make way for a private mansion.

The officer faces action under the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised occupants) Act, 1971. The monument, a palace, dates back to 1418 and finds mention in the Archaeological Survey of India’s ‘List of Muhammadan and Hindu monuments.’

As the DJB CEO, he had been issued notice for allegedly demolishing the monument. A letter to the current DJB CEO by the Vigilance Department touches on the illegal construction of a residential complex at Jal Vihar, Kilokri by demolishing a ‘listed heritage monument’ at Jal Vihar, Kilokri Residential Complex, which was allotted to the then CEO Udit Prakash Rai.

“The matter was already referred to the competent authority for initiating disciplinary action against Rai. The competent authority has directed that DJB shall ensure eviction proceedings should be taken up expeditiously as per law in a time-bound matter,” the letter said.

It added that the DJB CEO is requested to send the Action Taken latest by July 31. In April last week, the Vigilance Department had issued a notice to Rai over the alleged demolition of the 15th-century monument in Delhi for the construction of an official accommodation during his tenure as the DJB chief executive officer.

Rai allegedly misused his power and ordered the demolition of the historical monument with the help of Jal Board’s engineers and constructed his official residence over it. Rai and five DJB engineers were served a show-cause notice by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government and they were asked to respond to the notice within two weeks.

‘Misuse of power to build mansion’

Former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai allegedly misused his power and ordered the demolition of the historical monument with the help of engineers and built official residence over it. The monument, a palace dates back to 1418 AD, and finds mention in the ASI’s list of monuments. The monument belongs to the Pathan period and was the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty.

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s vigilance department has directed the Jal Board to start eviction proceedings against 2007-batch IAS (AGMUT cadre) officer Udit Prakash Rai for demolishing a medieval monument to make way for a private mansion. The officer faces action under the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised occupants) Act, 1971. The monument, a palace, dates back to 1418 and finds mention in the Archaeological Survey of India’s ‘List of Muhammadan and Hindu monuments.’ As the DJB CEO, he had been issued notice for allegedly demolishing the monument. A letter to the current DJB CEO by the Vigilance Department touches on the illegal construction of a residential complex at Jal Vihar, Kilokri by demolishing a ‘listed heritage monument’ at Jal Vihar, Kilokri Residential Complex, which was allotted to the then CEO Udit Prakash Rai.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The matter was already referred to the competent authority for initiating disciplinary action against Rai. The competent authority has directed that DJB shall ensure eviction proceedings should be taken up expeditiously as per law in a time-bound matter,” the letter said. It added that the DJB CEO is requested to send the Action Taken latest by July 31. In April last week, the Vigilance Department had issued a notice to Rai over the alleged demolition of the 15th-century monument in Delhi for the construction of an official accommodation during his tenure as the DJB chief executive officer. Rai allegedly misused his power and ordered the demolition of the historical monument with the help of Jal Board’s engineers and constructed his official residence over it. Rai and five DJB engineers were served a show-cause notice by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government and they were asked to respond to the notice within two weeks. ‘Misuse of power to build mansion’ Former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai allegedly misused his power and ordered the demolition of the historical monument with the help of engineers and built official residence over it. The monument, a palace dates back to 1418 AD, and finds mention in the ASI’s list of monuments. The monument belongs to the Pathan period and was the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty.