HC saddened by insensitive approach of authorities in matters of employment of persons with disabilities 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Observing that the authorities are dealing with matters relating to persons with disabilities in a "casual, cavalier and insensitive manner", the Delhi High Court has expressed its anguish over the "sorry state of affairs".

It said the existence of several government welfare schemes notwithstanding, citizens have to move from pillar to post seeking implementation of their rights.

The high court made the observations while hearing a plea by 'Toshiyas', a society working for the welfare of persons with disabilities, seeking execution of an order passed by the court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) on October 25, 2019.

The petitioner society sought direction from the Centre and the railways to take effective measures for complying with the 2019 order about the employment of people with disabilities.

"The Government of India formulates several schemes for the welfare of the society and the citizens of this country, but thereafter the citizens are left on their own to reap and avail the benefits arising therefrom by seeking its implementation and execution, as the situation is in the instant case," Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said.

The court was told the respondent authorities were not cooperating in the effective disposal of the case which was pending here since last year, and the petitioners were struggling to have their grievances redressed.

The high court, which said it was apparent that the petitioners were struggling to have their voices heard, noted the order whose execution was being sought was passed in 2019 and no one on behalf of the authorities was present before it to address the issue.

"Even in the order of May 2, 2023, it was noted by the predecessor bench of this court that despite passing of a significant period of six months neither were the instructions taken nor any counter affidavit or reply has been filed on behalf of the respondents.

It is evident that the respondents have been dealing with the instant matter in a casual, cavalier and an insensitive manner," Justice Singh said.

"This court is saddened to see such a sorry state of affairs, where the members of the petitioner society, being persons with disabilities and, over and above everything else, being citizens of this country having an order in their favour passed by a statutory authority in the year 2019, are being compelled to move pillar to post seeking implementation of their rights," he said.

Looking at the sensitivity of the case, the high court asked the Additional Solicitor General to represent the respondents in the case and assist the court in effective adjudication of the matter.

It granted time to the law officer to get clear and definite instructions and listed the case for further hearing on August 10.

