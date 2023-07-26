Mother, four-year-old son killed in building collapse in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child died after a concrete shed in the corridor of their building in west Delhi collapsed on Tuesday, an official said. The deceased were identified as Mamta and her son Ansul, residents of Arihant Nagar in Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi.

According to a Fire Department official, a call was received at 1.55 pm regarding a house collapse at pillar no 14647/35, Maharaj Banquet Hall, West Punjabi Bagh after which two fire tenders were pressed into service.

Parallely, the police also received the call about the incident and the local staff rushed to the spot where it was found that two people, a woman and her son, were trapped under the debris. “We recovered two bodies and the same were handed over to the police which rushed them to a hospital,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told this newspaper. However, the medics at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital declared the mother-son duo as brought dead.

The police revealed that the building had been vacant and abandoned, but Mamta and her family had been living there for the past few years, serving as caretakers of the property. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law. A senior police official said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the building was abandoned. Mamta and her family had been living in the building for the past few years as caretakers, the police said.

