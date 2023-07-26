Mouse murder: Police revoke arrest of accused in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a turn of events in the Noida mouse death case, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has revoked the arrest of the accused man and ordered a departmental inquiry, terming the whole case as an “immature decision’’ of police officials concerned.

“An enquiry has been initiated against all the involved officials in the case. The inquiry will be conducted by Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida,” the police chief said. Notably, the Noida Police had arrested a 23-year-old man named Zainul Abdeen who had crushed a mouse to death under his motorcycle. The incident came to light after a video showing the accused Zainul Abdeen, mowing down the rat, went viral on social media, prompting the police to take cognizance of the incident.

According to a police official, during the probe, the cops found that the video was shot by some onlooker around one and a half months back. In the 34-second viral video clip of the incident, the accused could be seen moving his motorcycle to and fro and ultimately crushing the rat beneath its wheels.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect is a biryani seller and has a shop in Noida. Earlier it was said that the alleged man was arrested for killing the mouse, however, the Noida Police have now clarified that he was arrested over a fight at his eatery.

“After the video went viral on media, some people went to Zainul Abdeen eatery and scuffled with him and his brother following which the police arrested him under section 151 of the CrPc. He was also booked under section 290 of the IPC for creating a public nuisance,” police sources said.

