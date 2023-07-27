Amid alliance talk, AAP & Congress cadres say no clarity on seat sharing in LS polls

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month-long political confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress over the support for ‘Centre’s ordinance’ diluted at the Bangalore meeting. However, this camaraderie has created more confusion as they grapple with the challenge of preserving their alliance while navigating the seat-sharing process.

During a recent opposition meeting in Bangalore, 26 like-minded parties, including AAP and Congress, came together to form a coalition named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.). However, this decision has been met with mixed reactions within the Delhi Congress ranks.

According to a source in Delhi Congress, the national leadership’s decision to join hands with AAP is seen as potentially demotivating for party cadres. The source stated that in Delhi, our primary opponent is the incumbent AAP government. “However, this alliance has diluted our ability to attack the BJP, which holds no significant power in the state,” he said.

Furthermore, the source pointed out that since the Bangalore meeting, negative posts against AAP have been scarce on Delhi Congress’ social media platforms. Despite attempts to reach out, Delhi Congress president, Anil Choudhary, has not responded.

On the other hand, AAP remains cautious. A party source said it is still early in the formation of the opposition coalition. There will be more meetings to decide how the seat-sharing process will unfold.

The AAP source also expressed gratitude to Congress for extending support on the ordinance issue, acknowledging that this support has played a role in presenting a united opposition front. In terms of electoral significance, Delhi holds a total of seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which were won by the BJP in the last two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2019.

