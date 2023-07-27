Home Cities Delhi

Amid alliance talk, AAP & Congress cadres say no clarity on seat sharing in LS polls

In terms of electoral significance, Delhi holds a total of seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which were won by the BJP in the last two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2019. 

Published: 27th July 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A month-long political confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress over the support for ‘Centre’s ordinance’ diluted at the Bangalore meeting. However, this camaraderie has created more confusion as they grapple with the challenge of preserving their alliance while navigating the seat-sharing process. 

During a recent opposition meeting in Bangalore, 26 like-minded parties, including AAP and Congress, came together to form a coalition named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.). However, this decision has been met with mixed reactions within the Delhi Congress ranks.

According to a source in Delhi Congress, the national leadership’s decision to join hands with AAP is seen as potentially demotivating for party cadres. The source stated that in Delhi, our primary opponent is the incumbent AAP government. “However, this alliance has diluted our ability to attack the BJP, which holds no significant power in the state,” he said.

Furthermore, the source pointed out that since the Bangalore meeting, negative posts against AAP have been scarce on Delhi Congress’ social media platforms. Despite attempts to reach out, Delhi Congress president, Anil Choudhary, has not responded. 

On the other hand, AAP remains cautious. A party source said it is still early in the formation of the opposition coalition. There will be more meetings to decide how the seat-sharing process will unfold.

The AAP source also expressed gratitude to Congress for extending support on the ordinance issue, acknowledging that this support has played a role in presenting a united opposition front. In terms of electoral significance, Delhi holds a total of seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which were won by the BJP in the last two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seat sharing LS polls elections AAP Congress I.N.D.I.A.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp