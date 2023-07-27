Home Cities Delhi

BJP, AAP engage in banter over photo of crow attacking MP

MLA Raghav Chadha. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Photographs of a crow hovering over the head of AAP MP Raghav Chadha while he was speaking on the phone outside Parliament led to an exchange of jibes between the party and the BJP on Wednesday. 

The Delhi BJP shared the pictures and used the popular Hindi catchphrase ‘Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate’ (one who lies will be pecked by a crow) to tweet: “Till now, we had only heard about it but today we saw how a crow bit a liar.” 

Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga also sarcastically said in a tweet in Hindi: “Deeply saddened by the news of an attack by crow on Honorable MP @raghav_chadha ji. Hope you are in good health.”

Quote tweeting the Delhi BJP’s post calling him a liar, Chadha used the popular couplet ‘Ramchandra keh gaye Siya se aisa kalyug aayega, hans chugega daana dunka kauwa moti khayega (Lord Ram had told Sita there will such an age of darkness when  geese will eat grains and crows pearls) and said: “Had only heard till now but saw today.”

