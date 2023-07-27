Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Man accused of kidnapping minor set free

According to the prosecution, the accused had forced the 15-year-old girl to run away with him to Jaipur in Rajasthan on April 13, 2018.

Published: 27th July 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap, kidnapping

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A magisterial court here has acquitted a man accused of kidnapping a minor girl, holding that the prosecution failed to establish that the accused had enticed the alleged victim to leave the lawful guardianship of her parents.

It said the girl had left with the accused willingly without any allurement by him. Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Tanwar was hearing a case registered at Govindpuri police station against a man under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

According to the prosecution, the accused had forced the 15-year-old girl to run away with him to Jaipur in Rajasthan on April 13, 2018.  “The burden upon the prosecution is to prove the case against the accused beyond the shadow of reasonable doubt,” the magistrate said.

“After carefully sifting through the evidence in light of the arguments advanced by the parties, I find in the present case, the prosecution has failed to discharge its burden on such parameters. The accused is hereby acquitted’,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnapping minor girl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp