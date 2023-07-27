Delhi: Man accused of kidnapping minor set free

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A magisterial court here has acquitted a man accused of kidnapping a minor girl, holding that the prosecution failed to establish that the accused had enticed the alleged victim to leave the lawful guardianship of her parents.

It said the girl had left with the accused willingly without any allurement by him. Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Tanwar was hearing a case registered at Govindpuri police station against a man under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

According to the prosecution, the accused had forced the 15-year-old girl to run away with him to Jaipur in Rajasthan on April 13, 2018. “The burden upon the prosecution is to prove the case against the accused beyond the shadow of reasonable doubt,” the magistrate said.

“After carefully sifting through the evidence in light of the arguments advanced by the parties, I find in the present case, the prosecution has failed to discharge its burden on such parameters. The accused is hereby acquitted’,” he said.

