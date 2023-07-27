Delhi University ready to help students hit by violence in Manipur, says V-C

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “The University of Delhi is ready to provide all possible help to all the aggrieved students from Manipur. If any student has any problem then he can contact the DU administration and we will extend the deadlines also,” said Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi on Wednesday.

In response to a question regarding Delhi University’s (DU) plan for students from violence-hit areas in Manipur, the V-C assured that if there will be a need to make some provisions separately, the university will try to make them. V-C along with the dean of academics, director, South Campus and the registrar was addressing the media on the occasion of the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

While highlighting the achievements of the NEP 2020, the V-C said that the policy was launched by the Indian government on July 29, 2020, with the aim of improving the current education system. “DU took the initiative of being the first one to implement it in the country. The DU has implemented NEP 2020 at the undergraduate level through the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF) from the academic session 2022-23,” said Professor Yogesh Singh.

He further added, “With an emphasis on research and innovation, Its purpose is to develop analytical and creative thinking. UGCF includes provisions for internship, apprenticeship and project and community outreach.” On a question on Hindu studies, the V-C said that the work is still going on. The admission policy will come in about a week. At present this is being done experimentally, he explained.

He also said that if a student comes from any other university after passing a three-year UG programme, he will get admission in a two-year PG programme in DU and if he comes after passing a four-year UG programme, he will get admission in one year PG programme.

Talking about teaching 22 Indian languages, the DU V-C said that teachers of these languages would be added gradually if there are students who wish to study it. For this, clusters of colleges have also been made so that students can be taught jointly in case of low strength in any course.

‘CES admissions will be based on merit and age’

The V-C informed that registration has also started for the Competency Enhancement Scheme, a unique scheme launched by DU. The V-C said that under this scheme any citizen can take admission to the existing programs of DU to enhance their skills. He said that any person who fulfils the specified minimum eligibility criteria and pre-requisites, if any, for an existing course can register for that course, subject to the availability of seats. Applicants below the age of 60 years will be admitted on the basis of the essential qualifications of the course. Admission for senior citizens will be on the basis of merit and age, with weightage of 70% and 30% respectively. The number of seats in a course shall be a maximum of 10% of the total class strength of that course or 6 seats, whichever is less. He added that these seats will be considered as additional under CES in any course.

