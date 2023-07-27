Education minister Atishi calls on school principals to set benchmark for kids’ learning levels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Atishi interacted with the principals of Delhi government schools on Wednesday to determine the goals and strategies for the current academic session. The interaction was organised at the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Kalkaji, in which more than 250 school principals from Delhi government schools had participated.

During the conversation, Education Minister Atishi acknowledged that being a principal is a highly challenging task, but their efforts and hard work positively impact the lives of thousands of children.

She emphasised that the most significant changes in any school can be brought about by the principals, as they set the direction and leadership that shape the school environment. Addressing principals of Delhi government-run schools, she also underscored the significance of the Deshbhakti Curriculum in cultivating a growth mindset and positive habits among the students.

“Principals are responsible for implementing changes at the ground level in schools and students’ lives, while the government and education department work as support staff. The government formulates policies, provides resources, and sets the vision, but it is the principals who bring those changes into reality,” said Atishi.

During the interaction, the principals shared how they adopted unique methods to improve attendance, bring about personal changes in students, enhance academic results, guide teachers, and create a conducive learning environment in their schools.

She directed the school principals to set a minimum benchmark regarding infrastructure, cleanliness, classroom aesthetics and the level of education for their schools. “It is the responsibility of school principals to set a minimum benchmark for their schools and ensure that no child’s learning level falls below that line,” she said. It is to be noted that the Education Minister will interact with all 1,000 plus principals of Delhi government schools in batches of about 250 over the next few days.

