Kanjhawala hit and drag case: Delhi Court charges accused persons with murder, conspiracy

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday ordered the framing of charges against seven accused persons in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital on the first day of 2023.

Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur ordered the framing of charges against Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun, who were in the offending car, under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 212 (harbouring offender). Khanna has also been charged with negligent driving.

Discharging the three other co-accused- Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush, and Deepak Khanna- of the charge of criminal conspiracy, the court ordered framing of charges against the trio under IPC sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 34 (common intention), 201 and 212.

The formal framing of charges was further posted for August 14. Police arrested Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.

Co-accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj, and Ankush, were subsequently given bail by a metropolitan magistrate's court, while the present court on May 13 granted relief to Deepak Khanna.

Cops had filed an 800-page charge sheet against the seven accused on April 1 and the case was later committed to a sessions court.

As per the case, on the dead night of the new year 2023, Anjali Kumari was hit by a car, and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same vehicle for around 90 minutes at a stretch of approximately 10-12 Km. She was found lying naked and mutilated on a road in the national capital.

The post-mortem report revealed the extent of damage that had been inflicted on the victim woman's body during the horrific accident. Due to the constant abrasion on the road, her skull was fractured. There were at least 40 external injuries. There were deep cut wounds on both arms and forehead, and her legs were also fractured.

It took almost 7 days for the Delhi Police to completely crack the case even though it had in just 12 hours of the accident arrested 5 of the 7 accused people. Of the remaining two, one was nabbed while the other surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station.

