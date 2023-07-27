Man held for killing mother over property in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man brutally thrashed his mother to death with a wooden stick as she was not allowing him to sell a property in Delhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak, was caught while he was hiding by covering himself with a plastic katta under an unused cot beneath the stairs of a building.

Sharing details of the crime, DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a woman made a PCR call on July 25 stating that his brother has killed their mother and fled from the spot.

When the police reached the spot, they found the caller and the body of the victim woman named Indu, lying on the floor of one of the rooms.

“The spot inspection revealed that the deceased had multiple injuries on the face, neck, and hands. It was also revealed that the deceased body was dragged from one room to the other,” the DCP said.

