Trafficking racket bust by Delhi police, two held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people, both foreign nationals, were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly coercing two Ugandan women into prostitution in the national capital, a senior Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The accused were Lydia Willibad Ulotu, a Tanzanian national and Osama Rayner alias Ray, a Nigerian citizen. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said the police received a letter from an NGO “Manobal” mentioning therein that they have received a message from a Ugandan lady that this Ugandan lady was enticed to come to India under the false promise of employment and after arrival, she was coerced into prostitution against her will.

In the letter, it was alleged that the said woman is being held captive in an apartment in Govind Puri, Tuglakabad Extension. “On receipt of this information, a team was immediately constituted and a raid was conducted at the suspected locations,” the DCP said.

