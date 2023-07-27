Under attack for crisis due to floods, Kejriwal walks away from NDMC meeting

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday adjourned amid ruckus and sloganeering against the AAP chief over his government’s ‘mismanagement’ during recent rains and flood situation in the city.

Council members cornered Kejriwal over several issues including incidents related to recent rains and flood situations in the national capital. However, the CM got up and left without answering, they added.

In a video released by the council member and BJP functionary Kuljeet Chahal, he can be seen charging on Kejriwal asking why did the Delhi CM not convene the apex committee meeting on flood control for the last two years as incessant rain wrecked havoc on the national capital for days.

Later, the NDMC vice president slammed Kejriwal for being part of an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, a visibly miffed Delhi CM got up and left the meeting without reacting to the salvos fired by Chahal. In response to the accusations, the AAP said that the BJP-affiliated members have converted the NDMC meeting into a political battleground.

“All BJP members led by Kuldeep Chahal kept shouting continuously during the meeting and did not let even a single agenda be discussed. Left with no other option, CM had to adjourn the meeting. The only objective of BJP members is to insult the CM. However, in the process, they wasted the precious time of the council and stalled so many important projects of NDMC,” a statement from the party read.

“The CM kept pleading with them to allow the meeting to be conducted. However, they had come prepared that they wouldn’t let the meeting happen. It is very unfortunate,” it added. Meanwhile, the council has decided to meet again on Thursday.

