Animal Welfare Board formed, Minister Gopal Rai chairs meet

Along with this, instructions have been given to install 5 mobile vans for the treatment of animals in Delhi.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired the first meeting of the newly constituted Animal Welfare Board at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. After the meeting, Rai said, “Delhi Animal Welfare Board has been constituted to work for the betterment of the animals in Delhi. 

A total of 27 members divided into 19 categories have been included in the Animal Welfare Board. This board will work for the prevention and betterment of cruelty to animals in Delhi. Along with this, instructions have been given to install 5 mobile vans for the treatment of animals in Delhi. And instructions have also been given to set up 5 diagnostic centers equipped with all facilities for health check-up of animals.”

Rai continued, “The issue of stray animals mostly came up throughout the discussion. The board’s objective is to prevent the suffering of all kinds of beings and prepare a roadmap for their betterment.”
“This board will work to ensure strict compliance with laws related to animal welfare in Delhi and help the organisations involved in this work.

