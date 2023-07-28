Delhi: Plan to hold international film festival may be deferred

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s plan to host an international film festival in August has hit a roadblock owing to the scheduled venue not being available at that time, sources have said.

The Tourism Department had plans to host the film festival in August at the Siri Fort Auditorium, but it is likely to be postponed to December, they said.

“The film festival is being replanned. We want to host it at the Siri Fort Auditorium but other events are lined up at the venue in August and September. So we will have to replan it,” a source said. Another source said the finer details of the film festival could not be finalised which also led to the event being rescheduled. “Organising a film festival requires a lot of planning. Some things could not be finalised. The festival is likely to be held in December,” the source said.

In June, officials said the department has plans to confer several awards, including one for lifetime achievement, at the first festival. A section for films from G20 member countries had also been planned in view of Delhi hosting the summit meeting in September.

