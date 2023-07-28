Forty is the new twenty!

Rupam Jain By

Express News Service

Esha Deol still gets called the Dhoom Machale girl. Well, why not? She is the OG Dhoom girl after all, and has no qualms about being popular for a role she played in her 20s – for she is to Dhoom Machele what Anil Kapoor is to Dhina Dhin Dha! Making her acting debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002) opposite Aftab Shivdasani, Esha went on to star with actors like Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Eventually, switching gears to Tamil cinema (Tamil is her mother tongue), Esha made her debut in Mani Ratnam’s political film Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) opposite Suriya. This was followed by the Hindi film, Yuva, before she finally got her breakthrough with Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer Dhoom, bringing her immense popularity.

A few films later though, Esha went missing from the big screen for far too long. At 41 now, happily married and two daughters later, Esha is making her comeback to the big screen with Main. While a lot of actors do not prefer to use the term ‘comeback’, Esha is cool with it. “These are just terms. I think everybody uses it, and I am completely okay with it because it is the truth. Then why say it any other way?” Esha tells us.

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, Main is a socially relevant cop drama with Esha’s character depicting how a woman discovers herself. Amit Sadh plays a cop and Esha’s husband in the film which also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. Excerpts:

Do you consider Main to be the beginning of your second innings in the industry?

I do. Though I have been working, here we are talking about the big screen, right! After giving birth to two beautiful babies, and getting them into this lovely world, I think it’s a nice time to get back to work. Being a working woman is important because it just keeps you out there, you know, and I need that because I love working.

What is it about Main that made you consider it as your comeback film?

It’s not like I was looking deep for something, or scouting films to make a comeback. I did a web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year; I recently did Hunter with Suniel Shetty. So, I mean, I’m not looking at my comeback in terms of ‘it has to be a web series’ or ‘it has to be a film’. For me, the story has to be good. I have to be doing something really meaningful and nice. And when I go back home, I should feel content about the work I’ve done. With Main, the character I’m playing and how the plot unfolds — were the green tick marks for me.

Please tell us more...

Main is a psychological thriller. It depicts the journey of a wife and her husband, who is an encounter specialist. The story presents what it takes to be a cop wife, among other things. I think closer to the release is when we will be able to speak more about the film, but it’s definitely a very intriguing and soulful film.

You’ve stayed away from the big screen for quite long. Have you, as an actor, changed? Has your approach to films changed?

Yes, definitely. I have changed and evolved as a human being, and I think it has a lot to do with being a mother. Motherhood does change you and bring some amazing beautiful transformation, for any woman. So definitely my choices have also changed. I’ve matured from the kind of films I chose to do back in the day — those teenybopper stories, which were very cute, and I’m glad I got to do all that. But now my choices are different.

Who are the people you want to work with and what are the kinds of characters you want to play?

There are so many talented people out there who are working hard and bringing the audiences some lovely stories. To be honest, I enjoy doing action. I loved doing Hunter for the same reason. I want to do more action films.

You made your OTT debut last year. In terms of content, what do you think OTT brings?

OTT brings variety to the audience. There are a lot of choices and options that people have. The content on OTT, I think is much more hard-hitting. Whereas films (on the big screen) are a place audiences want to go and escape to, and I like those kinds of films.

Coming from a family where both your mom and dad are great actors, have you felt the pressure of living up to expectations?

The pressure has been constant! The day I got into this industry, pressures came pouring in. But I believe it’s a part and parcel of being born to superstars and legends.

That brings me to ask you, considering you are a ‘star kid’, what are your views on nepotism and the whole discussion around it?

I think that those who use the nepotism card, just use it at the right time; they throw the card at you when it is convenient for them. At the end of the day, when you’re in front of the camera, you are just an actor like any other; and you have to perform and build your work. So, I don’t wish to give nepotism any importance. As ‘star kids’, we have added pressures of living up to our parents’ body of work, but that pressure is downplayed; it’s never discussed.

You are such a fitness enthusiast. Is fitness a lifestyle for you?

Yes, it is. Fitness is a part of me. I feel nice when I work out; it keeps my mind and body on the right track.

In your 40s, do you feel 40 is the new 20?

Absolutely! Also, I would want to answer this differently. The fact is, when we are in our 20s, we are naive, restless, and reckless. But in our 40s, we are able to revisit certain things and do them with more ease and more experience, and that reflects in every aspect of our lives.

Who are you closest to in the family?

My mother and my sister.

Are they also the biggest influence in your life?

Yes. And I am very influenced by my dad too. My mother has been a constant guide — someone I really look up to with respect and the way she has led her life. My dad is very soft-hearted. He’s a people person. He’s got that connection with people, which I don’t think many people have. So, that is something I admire about him.

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, Main is a socially relevant cop drama with Esha's character depicting how a woman discovers herself. Amit Sadh plays a cop and Esha's husband in the film which also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. Excerpts: Do you consider Main to be the beginning of your second innings in the industry? I do. Though I have been working, here we are talking about the big screen, right! After giving birth to two beautiful babies, and getting them into this lovely world, I think it's a nice time to get back to work. 