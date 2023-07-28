Government led by Kejriwal has neglected concerns of farmers, alleges BJP

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh wave of criticism, the opposition BJP has once again unleashed a scathing attack on the incumbent AAP government in Delhi, accusing them of neglecting the woes of the city’s farmers.

Senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has taken the lead in asserting that the Kejriwal-led government has failed to address the concerns of the agricultural community and demanded swift relief measures to them. Recently, the farmers residing on the outskirts of the Capital were severely affected by heavy rainfall, leading to significant crop losses.

Meanwhile, the party’s farmer unit on Thursday organised programmes at 62 rural locations across Delhi and erected LED screens at 12 prominent spots to relay the Prime Minister’s message of support to the local farmers and citizens, as well as to BJP workers.

During an address to farmer families in Yamuna Khadar, Mayur Vihar, BJP’s President Virendra Sachdeva emphasized that the Centre, led by the BJP, is committed to extending benefits to farmers across the nation. However, he expressed concern that Delhi’s farmers are being left out of these benefits due to the Kejriwal government’s failure to grant agricultural status to them.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal and the AAP of obstructing cooperation with the Centre, resulting in Delhi farmers having to procure urea fertilisers and seeds from black markets at higher costs. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri echoed these sentiments and demanded the issuance of ‘Kisan cards’ to farmers in Delhi, which would grant them access to affordable urea and enable the Food Corporation of India to purchase their crops at reasonable prices.

Moreover, Bidhuri alleged that since the AAP came to power in Delhi, the government has discriminated against the farmers by failing to introduce any schemes that would enable them to access the benefits of Central government initiatives.

NEW DELHI: In a fresh wave of criticism, the opposition BJP has once again unleashed a scathing attack on the incumbent AAP government in Delhi, accusing them of neglecting the woes of the city’s farmers. Senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has taken the lead in asserting that the Kejriwal-led government has failed to address the concerns of the agricultural community and demanded swift relief measures to them. Recently, the farmers residing on the outskirts of the Capital were severely affected by heavy rainfall, leading to significant crop losses. Meanwhile, the party’s farmer unit on Thursday organised programmes at 62 rural locations across Delhi and erected LED screens at 12 prominent spots to relay the Prime Minister’s message of support to the local farmers and citizens, as well as to BJP workers. During an address to farmer families in Yamuna Khadar, Mayur Vihar, BJP’s President Virendra Sachdeva emphasized that the Centre, led by the BJP, is committed to extending benefits to farmers across the nation. However, he expressed concern that Delhi’s farmers are being left out of these benefits due to the Kejriwal government’s failure to grant agricultural status to them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sachdeva accused Kejriwal and the AAP of obstructing cooperation with the Centre, resulting in Delhi farmers having to procure urea fertilisers and seeds from black markets at higher costs. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri echoed these sentiments and demanded the issuance of ‘Kisan cards’ to farmers in Delhi, which would grant them access to affordable urea and enable the Food Corporation of India to purchase their crops at reasonable prices. Moreover, Bidhuri alleged that since the AAP came to power in Delhi, the government has discriminated against the farmers by failing to introduce any schemes that would enable them to access the benefits of Central government initiatives.