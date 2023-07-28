NDMC approves solar policy for power generation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday approved a new solar policy in a bid to develop grid-connected solar plants for meeting its own electricity needs, and transition to 100 per cent green resources for power generation.

The policy seeks to use the existing roof space of buildings and other open areas for solar systems to harness the potential for generating solar power, NDMC officials said. In a meeting held on Thursday, members of the NDMC - Satish Upadhyay, Vishakha Sailani, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and Girish Sachdeva ‘ passed a censure motion against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “failure” to control floods in New Delhi and over non-availability of drinking water for 4-5 days in the NDMC areas, the council’s vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

The council approved 16 proposals out of 17 in the agenda items related to citizens and employees placed before it, he said. “NDMC has embarked upon an ambitious journey of shifting to 100 per cent renewable energy. NDMC shall promote the development of grid-connected solar plants for meeting own electricity needs and injecting surplus electricity into the distribution grid through grid-connectivity must comply,” Upadhyay said in a press conference.

The feed-in tariff for the power generated from solar power plants will be decided by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), he said. A net metering facility will be set up for the consumers of NDMC who intend to encourage solar energy and set up solar photovoltaic, or PV, plants, NDMC said in a statement. “Individual households, offices, commercial establishments, institutions, residential complexes etc will be eligible for project capacity of minimum 1 KW or more,” it said.

