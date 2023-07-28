Railways must do periodic safety audit: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The safety and security of passengers is of “paramount importance” to the Railways, the Delhi High Court said on Thursday, as it asked the state-run transport behemoth to ensure periodic audit of safety measures on trains and at railway stations.

The HC’s order came while disposing of a petition filed by lawyer Kush Kalra, seeking safety and security measures like baggage scanners, hand-held metal detectors and CCTV cameras at all railway stations in the country and installation of anti-collision devices. The HC, which took note of the safety and security measures being taken by the authorities, said they clearly reflect that the Indian Railways has been taking necessary safeguards to ensure there is no breach.

“The affidavit (by Centre) reveals that the Railways have presently installed CCTV cameras, luggage scanning devices, door frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detector, body-worn cameras and dogs (sniffer and tracker), automatic train protection system etc,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee said.

“In light of the affidavits filed by the Union of India, nothing more is required and, thus, the present PIL stands disposed of. However, the respondents shall ensure that there is a periodic audit in respect of the safety and security measures in the Indian Railways and after conducting periodic audit and assessing the situation, the Government of India shall ensure maintenance of the highest standards of safety and security at railway stations all over the country,” the bench said in its order.

Kalra alleged there was a lack of safety and security measures at majority of the train stations in the country. He said he had drawn the attention of the railway authorities towards inadequate safety measures at stations but no steps were taken to rectify the situation. The government’s affidavit said all India helpline number 139 is being used for assistance in case of complaints and the Railway Protection Force’s Twitter handle is available for passengers in case they have to file a complaint or seek assistance.

It said operation ‘Meri Saheli’ has been launched to ensure the safety and security of women passengers, especially those travelling alone, besides providing a child helpline and deploying anti-trafficking units at stations. Regarding anti-collision devices, the affidavit said Automatic Train Protection Systems are being put in place.

Point & counterpoint

petitioner’s case

A petition filed by a lawyer sought safety and security measures like baggage scanners, hand-held metal detectors and CCTV cameras at all railway stations in the country and the installation of anti-collision devices

Petitioner alleged that there was a lack of safety and security measures at majority of the train stations in the country. He said he had drawn the attention of the railway authorities towards inadequate safety measures at stations but no steps were taken to rectify the situation

He claimed the Indian Railways has in replies to Right to Information (RTI) queries admitted it has received huge budgetary allocations for safety and security measures at all its stations

Govt’s response

The government’s affidavit said All India helpline number 139 is being used for assistance in case of complaints and the Railway Protection Force’s Twitter handle is available for passengers in case they have to file a complaint or seek assistance

It said the public-sector transporter has undertaken the task of providing CCTV cameras at all the 6124 railway stations

It said the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police are escorting 3,200 trains per day for safe and secure journey of passengers

