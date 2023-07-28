Stephen’s gets Delhi High Court nod to give 15 per cent weightage to minorities

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed St Stephen’s College to give 85% weightage to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and 15% to interviews for admissions under the Christian minority quota.

For non-minority candidates, the college will adopt the marks secured in the CUET as the sole eligibility criteria, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said in a recent order. Jesus and Mary College was also allowed to hold interviews for the seats reserved for minority-category students.

The court’s direction, which came as an interim measure, was following the challenge of two colleges against the decision of the Executive Council of Delhi University and a notification dated December 30, 2022, asking for 100% weightage for CUET scores for minority quota admissions.

The 23-page order pointed out that in an earlier decision, the court had already discussed the extent to which DU can regulate the admission of minority students. It ruled that St Stephen’s has the right to conduct interviews with 15% weightage for minority students, but not for non-minority students.

“Despite this, the executive panel decided that for the 23-24 session, admission to the undergrad programmes would solely be on the basis of CUET for minority seats also,” the HC said.

