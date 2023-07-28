Home Cities Delhi

Work has begun on new medical college in Jamia Millia: V-C

Published: 28th July 2023

Jamia Millia

Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. ( Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   In what could be good news for those NEET aspirants wishing to pursue MBBS from the Jamia Millia Islamia University, the admissions may begin the next year, JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhter shared on Thursday.

Three days after the V-C announced that the JMI has been granted permission to establish a medical college here, on the occasion of the centenary convocation, Akhter shared, “The medical college has been planned within the campus area as an eight-floor high-rise building which we earlier called -‘Health Sciences Building’ is under progress."

"Meanwhile, we have reserved 5 acres of land near Jasola for a 150-bedded hospital. The medical college and the hospital can be at two different locations considering hygiene issues. We are trying to line up certain things and I want the framework to be ready before I leave this university.”

“The government has a soft corner for JMI as our teachers and students are performing well. We have done extremely well in the NIRF rankings and are in third position for the second time,” Najma said. She further added, “The government is being liberal in opening up the medical colleges these days.

Although the government has given us approval for the medical college, they have not committed anything as of now. We will not wait for the government’s funding and we will opt for the public-private partnership (PPP) module where we will rope in some industry or a philanthropic group to fund us,” said Najma Akhter.

“If things will go as per the plan, then we will start the admissions from next year and all the admissions will be done through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET),” said the V-C.

