Yamuna continues to recede, but still flows above red mark

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna River in Delhi flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Thursday, though it started receding slowly in the evening, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. It breached the threshold again on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the national capital, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

According to CWC, the level at Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.99 metres at 9 pm and is expected to reach 205.65 metres by 4 am. The flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund barrage oscillated

between 28,000 and 41,000 cusecs on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till July 29. The ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital has been affected due to the intermittent rain keeping the Yamuna’s water level close to the danger mark. Delhi has grappled with unprecedented waterlogging and flooding this month.

Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days. Subsequently, heavy rain in the river’s upper catchment areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, led to the Yamuna swelling to record levels.

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in over 4 decades.

The consequences of the floods have been devastating with more than 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores of rupees.

