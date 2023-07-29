19 out of 20 dengue samples found with ‘severe’ strain in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Genome sequencing of 20 dengue-positive samples in the city has shown that 19 of these had severe strain type-2, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday. The number of dengue cases reported in first three weeks of July stood at nearly 65. It was 40 in June and 23 in May, according to the report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A total of 187 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 22 -- the highest for the period since 2018, as per the report. In addition, 61 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period, it said. The fear of a dengue outbreak has been accentuated by recent flooding in several areas of the national capital due to heavy rains and the rising water level of the Yamuna.

Interacting with the media persons, he also said the fine for mosquito breeding has been raised to Rs 1,000 in case of households and Rs 5,000 for commercial establishments. Health Minister Bharadwaj said genome sequencing of 20 dengue-positive samples in Delhi has shown that 19 of these had strain type-2. Type-2 is a severe strain, from which there is a risk to patients, but the trend also suggests that there is only one strain in circulation broadly, but “we all need to be cautious”, he said.

Bharadwaj attended the meeting chaired by the chief minister, besides Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and civic and health officials. In the meeting, the CM reviewed the situation and the measures being taken and planned to be taken by various departments to check the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the national capital, the health minister said.

“CM has directed the health department to reserve beds for dengue patients and ensure availability of medicines at hospitals and mohalla clinics,” Bharadwaj said. “Productive meeting today focusing on dengue preparations in the city. Assuring our citizens that hospitals & medical facilities are well-prepared. Let’s take proactive measures to prevent mosquito breeding. Together, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones,” the CM said in a tweet.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Kejriwal has directed all hospitals to reserve beds for dengue patients; ensure adequate stock of essential medicines. Delhi Government has issued helpline number 1031 for vector-borne diseases. The government will soon roll out a 24x7 dengue control room as well.

NEW DELHI: Genome sequencing of 20 dengue-positive samples in the city has shown that 19 of these had severe strain type-2, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday. The number of dengue cases reported in first three weeks of July stood at nearly 65. It was 40 in June and 23 in May, according to the report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). A total of 187 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 22 -- the highest for the period since 2018, as per the report. In addition, 61 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period, it said. The fear of a dengue outbreak has been accentuated by recent flooding in several areas of the national capital due to heavy rains and the rising water level of the Yamuna. Interacting with the media persons, he also said the fine for mosquito breeding has been raised to Rs 1,000 in case of households and Rs 5,000 for commercial establishments. Health Minister Bharadwaj said genome sequencing of 20 dengue-positive samples in Delhi has shown that 19 of these had strain type-2. Type-2 is a severe strain, from which there is a risk to patients, but the trend also suggests that there is only one strain in circulation broadly, but “we all need to be cautious”, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bharadwaj attended the meeting chaired by the chief minister, besides Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and civic and health officials. In the meeting, the CM reviewed the situation and the measures being taken and planned to be taken by various departments to check the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the national capital, the health minister said. “CM has directed the health department to reserve beds for dengue patients and ensure availability of medicines at hospitals and mohalla clinics,” Bharadwaj said. “Productive meeting today focusing on dengue preparations in the city. Assuring our citizens that hospitals & medical facilities are well-prepared. Let’s take proactive measures to prevent mosquito breeding. Together, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones,” the CM said in a tweet. Taking cognisance of the situation, Kejriwal has directed all hospitals to reserve beds for dengue patients; ensure adequate stock of essential medicines. Delhi Government has issued helpline number 1031 for vector-borne diseases. The government will soon roll out a 24x7 dengue control room as well.