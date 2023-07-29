Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal-led civil services panel meet postponed yet again

He also said that the meeting could take place as per the schedule, without Kejriwal’s presence. However, the meeting was not held, officials confirmed.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ( Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) deferred its fifth consecutive meeting on Friday after CM Arvind Kejriwal, who heads the panel, expressed his unavailability citing a bill pending in Parliament to replace an ordinance on Delhi’s services matters.

However, the member secretary of the panel, Ashwini Kumar, strongly opposed the decision and said that the administration cannot be “left to come to a standstill” at a time when the city deals with floods and prepares to host the G-20 Summit and linked events.

In a letter to the secretary of the CM, Kumar said the regular working of the panel is a must to ensure both the deployment of officers joining the Delhi government from other places of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre and fill up posts vacated by retired officers.

He also said that the meeting could take place as per the schedule, without Kejriwal’s presence. However, the meeting was not held, officials confirmed. “The meetings of NCCSA have been postponed for more than five times and the last communication dated July 28 had postponed the meeting indefinitely without communicating the next time and date to NCCSA which has to work as per law. NCCSA meetings as scheduled may be convened as per the notice today,” the letter read. The last NCCSA meeting was convened on June 28 at the CM’s camp office and was wrapped up within 10 minutes. So far, NCCSA has planned six meetings, of which, four were deferred.

