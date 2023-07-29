Home Cities Delhi

Coal scam case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, two more

The counsel, who appeared for the CBI opposed the plea for suspension of the convicts’ jail term and said the agency will file a detailed reply.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to former MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda and director of JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd Manoj Kumar Jayaswal in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The accused were getting relief from the high court after spending two days in jail following their conviction and sentence to four-year rigorous imprisonment in the case by a special court on Wednesday.
Hearing the appeal of the trio, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma took note that the appellants were never arrested during the trial while seeking the CBI's response to the plea.  

“Taking into account that the appellants were never arrested during the trial and they never misused the liberty of bail, they are granted interim bail on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh,” the high court ordered. The counsel, who appeared for the CBI opposed the plea for suspension of the convicts’ jail term and said the agency will file a detailed reply.

The matter will be further heard on September 26 for hearing arguments on pleas seeking suspension of sentence. In the case, former Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, HC Gupta and bureaucrats --KC Kropha and KC Samria were also convicted and sentenced to undergo three years of imprisonment.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal on July 13 held all the guilty. The court convicted them under offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

